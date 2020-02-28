BoE's Carney says coronavirus could hurt UK economy - Sky News

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said Britain should prepare for an economic hit as fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak deepens.

The central bank had already detected a drop in activity that could imply a downgrade but it was too early to tell how Britain would be affected, Carney told Sky News in an interview.

