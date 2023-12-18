News & Insights

BoE's Broadbent says it is too soon to say that wage growth is cooling

December 18, 2023 — 05:31 am EST

Written by William Schomberg and David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will have to wait before it can be sure that wage growth - a driver of inflation pressure - is on a downward track, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Monday.

"Given the volatility in the official estimates, and the disparity - such as it is - among the various indicators we have, it will probably require a more protracted and clearer decline in these series before the MPC can safely conclude that things are on a firmly downward trend," Broadbent said in the text of a speech to the London Business School.

Last week the BoE kept interest rates at a 15-year high for a third meeting in a row and said again that borrowing costs would probably have to stay elevated for an extended period to ensure the risks from inflation - including excessive wage growth - are quashed.

Broadbent voted with the majority of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members who backed holding Bank Rate at 5.25%.

