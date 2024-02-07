News & Insights

BoE's Breeden grows less worried that rates will need to rise again

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

February 07, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

Adds context throughout, more details on Breeden's thinking in paragraphs 5 - 7

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said on Wednesday she had become less worried that interest rates would need to rise again as inflation pressures gradually abate.

Breeden, the Monetary Policy Committee's newest member, said she was now thinking about how long interest rates would need to stay at their current level, instead of whether they would need to rise further.

"As I have become more confident that persistence is likely to evolve as embodied within our forecast, I have become less concerned that rates might need to be tightened further," Breeden said in a speech for the UK Women in Economics Annual Networking Event.

Her language was very similar to that of Governor Andrew Bailey last week, when he opened up the possibility of cutting borrowing costs at some point as the BoE held its Bank Rate at 5.25%.

Breeden said she was encouraged by inflation pressure receding in other advanced economies.

"But I need to see further evidence to be confident that the UK economy is progressing as set out in our forecast," she said.

Breeden said she would be monitoring wage data and company pricing decisions closely in the coming months.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.