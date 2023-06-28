News & Insights

BoE's Bailey: We will see if markets are right on rates

June 28, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

SINTRA, Portugal, June 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that it remained to be seen if financial markets are right about the interest rate increases they are expecting from the British central bank.

"The market, I don't think, thinks we're nearly done at the moment. They've got a number of further increases priced in for us. My response to that would be: 'Well, we'll see,'" Bailey told a European Central Bank conference in Sintra, Portugal.

Financial markets currently price in the BoE raising rates to 6.25% by December's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, up from 5% now.

