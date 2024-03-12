BoE's Bailey: Central banks must work out how restrictive rates need to be

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the main question for central banks now is what they must do to get inflation to stay at target levels and how restrictive rates will need to be.

"The question for us now, as central banks, is actually what will it take to get it to stay at our 2% target on a sustained basis? That's the key," Bailey said during a panel discussion organised by the Bank of Italy.

"This whole question about restrictiveness and the question of restrictive relative to what ... I think is now key."

The BoE last month held interest rates at their highest since 2008 but said it was putting borrowing costs under review as it forecast inflation would fall to its 2% target in the April-to-June period.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.