BoE's Bailey: central banks must work out how long to keep rates high

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said central bankers were turning to the question of how long they needed to keep interest rates high, and he saw some signs that their restrictive policies were succeeding in bringing down inflation pressures.

Bailey, speaking during a panel discussion organised by the Bank of Italy on Tuesday, said concerns about the knock-on impacts from the surge in inflation caused by the COVID pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine were lower than a year ago.

But he said the evidence of an improved outlook remained tentative and he noted that the world was "more uncertain and dangerous" than in recent decades.

"This is why it's so important to consider this question about how restrictive do we have to be, and for how long," Bailey said.

The BoE last month held interest rates at their highest since 2008 but said it was putting borrowing costs under review as it forecast inflation would fall to its 2% target in the April-to-June period.

