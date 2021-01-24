Cryptocurrencies

BOE's Bailey, Western Union CEO Part of Davos Panel on Digital Currencies

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Tolga Akmen/ WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek will be part of a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel discussion entitled “Resetting Digital Currencies” set for Jan. 25, the first day of the virtual Davos summit.

  • The session will focus on the diminishing role of cash and the emergence of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), moves accelerated by the pandemic.
  • The other panelists are Sheila Warren, head of Blockchain and Data Policy at the WEF; BTC Africa S.A. CEO Elizabeth Rossiello; and North Island Ventures CEO Glenn H. Hutchins.
  • On Thursday, a second “Resetting Digital Currencies” panel discussion will be held. That one will feature Michael Casey, chief content officer for CoinDesk (this news organization); Tharman Shanmugaratnam, senior minister, Government of Singapore; Sara Pantuliano, chief executive, Overseas Development Institute; and Zhu Min, National Institute of Financial Research.

