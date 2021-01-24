BOE’s Bailey, Western Union CEO Part of Davos Panel on Digital Currencies

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek will be part of a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel discussion entitled “Resetting Digital Currencies” set for Jan. 25, the first day of the virtual Davos summit.

The session will focus on the diminishing role of cash and the emergence of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), moves accelerated by the pandemic.

The other panelists are Sheila Warren, head of Blockchain and Data Policy at the WEF; BTC Africa S.A. CEO Elizabeth Rossiello; and North Island Ventures CEO Glenn H. Hutchins.

On Thursday, a second “Resetting Digital Currencies” panel discussion will be held. That one will feature Michael Casey, chief content officer for CoinDesk (this news organization); Tharman Shanmugaratnam, senior minister, Government of Singapore; Sara Pantuliano, chief executive, Overseas Development Institute; and Zhu Min, National Institute of Financial Research.

