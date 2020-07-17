BoE's Bailey sees question about what to do with QE after crisis

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the BoE was right to ramp up its quantitative easing bond-buying at the onset of the coronavirus crisis and there was a "legitimate question" about what to do with the programme when things get back to normal.

Bailey, speaking on a webinar organised by the central bank, said the BoE's balance sheet was now equivalent to about 30% of British economic output, up about 10 percentage points since before the crisis.

