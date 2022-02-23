BoE's Bailey sees clear risk of inflation sticking at high level

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday there was "very clearly" a risk that high inflation gets embedded in Britain's economy if there is a cycle of higher prices pushing up wages.

"It's not just wage setting, it's also price setting ... it's both," Bailey told lawmakers. "There is very clearly an upside risk there. The upside risk ... comes through from the second-round effects."

The BoE raised interest rates to 0.5% this month from 0.25%, but four of its nine monetary policymakers voted for a bigger increase to 0.75%, which would have been the first half-point rise since BoE independence in 1997.

