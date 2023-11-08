BoE's Bailey seeks close cooperation Ireland on fund regulation

DUBLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that he hoped to see further close regulatory cooperation on investment funds with his Irish counterparts to minimise fragmentation of financial markets following Brexit.

"We agree on, and both emphasise, the pressing need for action to implement the Financial Stability Board's recommendations for enhancing the resilience of money market funds," Bailey said at a financial services conference hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland.

"And ... we are both committed to the review and, I believe, upgrade of the standards for managing risks in open-ended funds," he added.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin, writing by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.