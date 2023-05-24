BoE's Bailey says wait-and-see on government's inflation goal

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that it was too soon to know if the government's goal of halving inflation this year had been put in peril by the failure of inflation to fall as sharply as economists had forecast.

Bailey said that earlier this month the BoE had forecast that inflation would halve this year, and that these forecasts had not been updated to take account of higher-than-expected April inflation data released earlier on Wednesday.

"I think we're going to have to see how the news and the evidence unfolds," Bailey said at an event hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, writing by David Milliken)

