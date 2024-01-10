News & Insights

BoE's Bailey says he hopes mortgage rates will keep on falling

January 10, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday he hoped that the recent fall in the cost of mortgages would continue.

"Obviously we have had a big change in market interest rates in the last few months and so the cost of mortgages is coming down," Bailey told lawmakers in parliament at a Treasury Committee hearing.

He said he did not want to comment on the outlook for monetary policy "but let's just take the market for a moment - obviously that is feeding through into mortgage costs and I hope that is something that continues." (Reporting by David Milliken and UK bureau, writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton) ((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters)) Keywords: BRITAIN BOE/BAILEY MORTGAGES (URGENT)

