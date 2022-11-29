BoE's Bailey says gilt market still looking abnormal

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

November 29, 2022 — 10:26 am EST

Written by UK bureau for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that conditions in Britain's government bond market had not yet returned to normal.

Late September saw the heaviest selling of gilts since modern records began, triggered by former Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic agenda and reinforced by the funding structure of the pensions industry.

"We've obviously had a period of severe illiquidity in the gilt market, indeed it's not back to normal at the moment," Bailey told the Economic Affairs Committee of the House of Lords.

(Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.