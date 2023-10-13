BoE's Bailey says future rate decisions will be 'tight'

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that future interest rate decisions by the central bank would continue to be tight after officials voted to leave borrowing costs on hold last month by the tightest of margins.

"Our last meeting was such a tight one. And as my colleague (BoE Chief Economist) Huw Pill said this week, they're going to go on being tight ones," Bailey told delegates at the Institute of International Finance annual membership meeting in Marrakech, on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings.

