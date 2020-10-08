BoE's Bailey says Britain and EU should reach trade deal

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he believed Britain and the European Union should be able to reach a trade deal, and that he did not expect the new wave of coronavirus cases to be as damaging as the first.

"I do think it is in the interests of both sides - let's be blunt - to get an agreement," he said in an interview with the Yorkshire Post newspaper.

"I'm surprised that the EU wants to restrict where their citizens can do business. We will certainly keep our markets open to the world," he added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)

