BoE's Bailey says Bank can help spread the cost of coronavirus - ITV

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England can help spread the cost of coronavirus to society over time, Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday, adding that the government had choices to make when asked if more austerity would be needed.

Britain has taken unprecedented steps to lessen the economic hit from coronavirus lockdown, including a plan to pay the wages of millions of furloughed employees - one that finance minister Rishi Sunak has said is too expensive to continue for long.

Asked if spending cuts would be necessary to restore balance to government finances, Bailey told ITV's Peston show that was a matter for ministers but went on to say the central bank's increased holdings of government debt created new policy options.

"What we can do, providing the overall credibility of the framework remains in place - and (BoE) independence is very important to that - is that we can help to spread over time the cost of this thing to society," he said.

"That, to me, is important," he added. "We have choices there and we need to exercise those choices."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has indicated it is not in favour of austerity as a way to rebalance the books following a crisis which is expected to trigger a deep recession and create large fiscal deficit.

The finance ministry fears government borrowing this year could hit a record 337 billion pounds ($414 billion) due to the coronavirus, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing an internal document.

Bailey also signalled that the central bank is likely to increase its purchases of British government debt, ITV said, without providing a direct quote.

Last week the BoE kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1% and left its target for bond-buying, most of it British government debt, at 645 billion pounds.

Two of its nine policymakers - Michael Saunders and Jonathan Haskel - voted for a further 100 billion pounds of bond-buying firepower and Bailey said the BoE was ready to act again.

