Boerse Stuttgart Group Says Its Crypto Trading App Has Hit €1B Volume in 2020

Germany’s second-largest stock exchange, Borse Stuttgart, announced on Monday that its Bison crypto trading app has achieved trading volume of €1 billion (US$1.21 billion) so far this year.

  • The stock exchange reported that in November there were several days where the app saw record daily trading volumes exceeding €35 million ($42.3 million). Over the year so far, active users also hit new highs, increasing by 180% to 206,000, the group said.
  • “The increase in user numbers and the trading volume on Bison in the current year have far exceeded our expectations,” said Ulli Spankowski, CEO of Sowa Labs GmbH, the subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart, which developed the app.
  • Launched in 2018, the app allows users to trade bitcoin, ether, XRP, litecoin and bitcoin cash.
  • Rather than charging fees, Bison makes a profit from the spreads between the buying and selling prices.
  • Boerse Stuttgart also has a crypto exchange launched earlier this year, providing regulated access for institutional and retail investors initially via a bitcoin-euro pair. It later added ether, litecoin and XRP.

