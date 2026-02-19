Boeing's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of BA.PRA shares, versus BA:
Below is a dividend history chart for BA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BA.PRA) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BA) are down about 2%.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks just recently went on sale »
Also see: Canada Stock Channel
ECT market cap history
EGN Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.