BA.PRA

Boeing's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

February 19, 2026 — 02:07 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BA.PRA) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.00), with shares changing hands as low as $74.30 on the day. As of last close, BA.PRA was trading at a 51.74% premium to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.2914 - 0.3497.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BA.PRA shares, versus BA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

BA.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Boeing Co.'s Despository Shares RPRSTG 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BA.PRA) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BA) are down about 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

