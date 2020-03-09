Boeing's says employee tests positive for coronavirus
March 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said late on Monday an employee at its Everett facility in Washington state has tested positive for the coronavirus and has now been quarantined.
"As a precaution, we've asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor," the company said.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
