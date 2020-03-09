Companies

Boeing's says employee tests positive for coronavirus

Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Boeing Co said late on Monday an employee at its Everett facility in Washington state has tested positive for the coronavirus and has now been quarantined.

"As a precaution, we've asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor," the company said.

