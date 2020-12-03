Markets
BA

Boeing's Redesigned 737 MAX Completes First Flight With Media Onboard

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co's 737 MAX, which has been grounded for long following two fatal crashes, conducted its first post-grounding flight with media onboard, Reuters reported.

American Airlines' 737 MAX flight with around 90 journalists took a 45-minute journey from Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The redesigned jet is scheduled to start its first commercial passenger flight on December 29.

Boeing's best-selling aircraft was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes killed all 346 people aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

The Federal Aviation Administration in mid November lifted its 20-month safety ban on the 737 Max aircraft, and on November 30, it issued first airworthiness certificate for one of the new Boeing 737 Max jets.

Reuters reported, citing industry sources, that European budget airline Ryanair was set to place a hefty order for up to 75 additional 737 MAX jets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular