Boeing's Q4 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of $1.91 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $5.90 per share.



For 2025, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share against the loss of $20.38 per share in the previous year.

BA’s Total Revenues

Revenues amounted to $23.95 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.73 billion by 8%. The top line also surged 57.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $15.24 billion.



For 2025, the company reported revenues of $89.46 billion compared with $66.52 billion in the previous year.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of 2025 totaled $682.2 billion, up from $521.3 billion recorded at the end of 2024.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues in this segment surged 139% year over year to $11.38 billion, driven by higher jet deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $0.63 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported operating loss of $2.1 billion.



During the quarter under review, Boeing delivered 160 commercial planes. The figure improved 181% year over year.



Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): The segment recorded revenues of $7.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 37%. It generated an operating loss of $0.51 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $2.27 billion.



Global Services: The segment recorded revenues of $5.21 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2%. This unit generated an operating income of $10.54 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $0.998 billion.

BA’s Financial Condition

Boeing exited fourth-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $10.92 billion and short-term and other investments of $18.48 billion. At the end of 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.80 billion and short-term and other investments worth $12.48 billion.



Long-term debt amounted to $45.64 billion, down from $52.59 billion recorded at the end of 2024.



The company’s net cash provided by operating activities at the end of 2025 was $1.07 billion against cash used of $12.08 billion at the end of 2024.

BA’s Zacks Rank

