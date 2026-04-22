Boeing's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 95 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 49 cents per share.



Including one-time items, the company reported a GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 16 cents.

BA’s Total Revenues

Revenues amounted to $22.22 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.87 billion by 3.5%. The top line also surged 14% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $19.5 billion.

The Boeing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Boeing Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Boeing Company Quote

BA’s Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of first-quarter 2026 totaled $694.7 billion, up from $521.3 billion recorded at the end of 2025.

BA’s Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues in this segment surged 13% year over year to $9.2 billion, driven by higher jet deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $563 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $537 million.



During the quarter under review, Boeing delivered 143 commercial planes. The figure improved 10% year over year.



Boeing Defense, Space & Security (“BDS”): The segment recorded revenues of $7.6 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 21%. It generated an operating income of $233 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $155 million.



Global Services: The segment recorded revenues of $5.37 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 6%. This unit generated an operating income of $971 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $943 million.

BA’s Financial Condition

Boeing exited first-quarter 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $9.44 billion and short-term and other investments of $11.46 billion. At the end of 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.92 billion and short-term and other investments worth $18.49 billion.



Long-term debt amounted to $44.35 billion, down from $45.64 billion recorded at the end of 2025.



The company’s net cash used by operating activities in the first three months of 2026 was $0.18 billion compared with $1.62 billion in the year-ago quarter.

BA’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Defense Releases

General Dynamics GD is slated to report first-quarter results on April 29, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.71 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.4%.



GD’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 9.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $12.73 billion, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.



Textron TXT is slated to report first-quarter results on April 30, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.30 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.6%.



TXT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $3.52 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.5%.



L3Harris Technologies LHX is slated to report first-quarter results on April 30, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.53 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 5%.



LHX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $5.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.7%.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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