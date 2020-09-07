Commodities
BA

Boeing's production issues may prompt broad FAA review of Dreamliner lapses -WSJ

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Karen Ducey

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is considering inspections that could cover hundreds of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliners after production issues at one plant, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal government memo and people familiar with the matter.

The FAA may mandate enhanced or accelerated inspections that could cover hundreds of jets, the Journal reported. (https://on.wsj.com/33li4vp)

Boeing last month said that some airlines operating its 787 Dreamliners have removed eight jets from service after the planemaker identified two distinct manufacturing issues in the fuselage section.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

