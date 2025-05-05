Boeing's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Boeing (NYSE:BA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 67 extraordinary options activities for Boeing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $826,200, and 46 are calls, amounting to $2,424,617.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $240.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Boeing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Boeing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $93.2 $92.35 $92.74 $95.00 $92.7K 72 10 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $68.3 $66.7 $66.7 $140.00 $73.3K 182 11 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.2 $10.1 $10.2 $185.00 $72.4K 11.9K 2.8K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.9 $23.6 $23.65 $210.00 $70.9K 646 38 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $6.05 $5.85 $5.85 $187.50 $70.2K 0 246

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Boeing

Trading volume stands at 4,189,249, with BA's price up by 0.63%, positioned at $186.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 86 days.

Expert Opinions on Boeing

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $205.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Bernstein upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $218. * In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Boeing with a target price of $207. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for BA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Bernstein Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.