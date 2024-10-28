Boeing's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $440,000, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $307,250.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $200.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 1592.57, with a total volume reaching 370.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $140.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $44.0 $43.3 $44.0 $195.00 $308.0K 1.2K 0 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $44.0 $43.35 $44.0 $195.00 $132.0K 1.2K 100 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.5 $9.1 $9.1 $200.00 $72.8K 623 0 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $36.35 $35.5 $35.5 $140.00 $71.0K 278 37 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.4 $10.2 $10.4 $145.00 $62.4K 783 63

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

In light of the recent options history for Boeing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Boeing With a volume of 1,372,167, the price of BA is down -1.1% at $153.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days. Expert Opinions on Boeing

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $178.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

