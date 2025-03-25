Boeing's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 64% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $139,976, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,638,499.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $185.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Boeing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Boeing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.55 $17.5 $17.5 $180.00 $700.0K 864 3 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $30.0 $28.55 $30.0 $160.00 $450.0K 1.4K 150 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $115.0 $110.0 $110.0 $75.00 $99.0K 4 13 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $100.6 $96.05 $96.05 $90.00 $86.4K 107 9 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.75 $10.45 $10.45 $180.00 $83.6K 4.8K 121

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed and Northrop to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Boeing's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,193,187, the price of BA is up by 0.17%, reaching $181.2. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $113.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $113.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Boeing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.