Boeing's New CEO Is Already Trying to Fix the Company's Image. Here's How.

Incoming Boeing chief executive David Calhoun privately called the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday, signaling an attempt by the company to reset its relationship with its main regulator amid the fallout from its now-grounded 737 MAX fleet.

Boeing told Barron’s that the FAA was one of “many stakeholders” Calhoun contacted to “reaffirm his commitment to partnership and transparency and to open lines of communication.”

The back story. Calhoun was named to the top spot of Boeing on Monday, following Dennis Muilenburg’s ouster. Muilenburg’s exit comes less than two weeks after FAA administrator Steve Dickson reportedly called out Boeing for appearing to seek “quicker action” in getting the approval for the aircraft and pursuing a “not realistic” timeline for getting the planes back in the air. In March, the Boeing 737 MAX was grounded by aviation authorities around the world after two of the planes crashed in a five-month span, killing all 346 people aboard.

Boeing has been criticized for its handling of the aftermath of the crashes, and in recent weeks, it was widely speculated that Muilenburg’s tenure as CEO would come to an end. Calhoun, who will officially become CEO on Jan. 13, 2020, has been a Boeing board member since 2009.

But Calhoun’s ascension wasn’t without some controversy, given his time with the company in the years leading up to the crisis. However, his familiarity with the situation was perceived as a positive by Boeing’s board, which assumed he wouldn’t need months to get briefed on the matter, a source told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on Calhoun’s call to the FAA.

What’s new. In personally reaching out to the FAA, Calhoun appears to want to chart out a new path for Boeing’s relationship with regulators. The company has been criticized for failing to act in a timely manner when supplying regulators with years of internal documents that would provide information about the design and safety of the MAX.

Looking ahead. Calhoun is sure to be watched closely as Boeing navigates this situation. The company is expected to report its full-year financial results on Jan. 29—roughly two weeks into Calhoun’s tenure. Many investors and analysts will look for indications of when the MAX will return to service, but they will also likely pay attention to how Calhoun communicates with Wall Street and other stakeholders as the company tries to rehabilitate its image.

