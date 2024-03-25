News & Insights

Boeing's largest union seeks seat on planemaker's board, FT reports

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 25, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by Angela Christy for Reuters ->

March 25 (Reuters) - Boeing's BA.N largest labor union is seeking a board seat at the planemaker, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The International Association of Machinists District 751, which represents 32,000 workers at factories in the U.S. state of Washington, began contract negotiations with Boeing this month and one of its aims is to have a greater voice at the company, according to the report.

"We continue to review all of the union's proposals and plan to discuss them at the bargaining table," a Boeing spokesperson said.

The union did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, Boeing and the union started talks seeking the first new contract in 16 years as the U.S. planemaker grapples with its ongoing 737 MAX safety crisis and after big gains by workers in other sectors of the economy.

