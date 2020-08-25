Boeing's first Starliner crewed mission tentatively slated for 2021

SEATTLE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Tuesday it aims to redo its unmanned Starliner crew capsule flight test to the International Space Station before year-end or in January, depending on when it completes software and test hardware production development.

If the test mission is successful, Boeing and NASA will then fly Starliner's first crewed mission in summer 2021, with a post-certification mission roughly scheduled for the following winter, the company added.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.