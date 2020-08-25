Companies
Boeing's first Starliner crewed mission tentatively slated for 2021

Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Boeing Co said on Tuesday it aims to redo its unmanned Starliner crew capsule flight test to the International Space Station before year-end or in January, depending on when it completes software and test hardware production development.

If the test mission is successful, Boeing and NASA will then fly Starliner's first crewed mission in summer 2021, with a post-certification mission roughly scheduled for the following winter, the company added.

