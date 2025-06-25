Boeing's BDS Unit Likely to Benefit From Iran-Israel Conflict

The Boeing Company BA, a prominent defense manufacturer, is likely to witness growth in its defense business segment due to the recent conflict between Iran and Israel. Notably, the Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) unit focuses on designing, developing and producing both manned and unmanned military aircraft and strategic missiles like F-15EX aircraft, AH-64 Attack Helicopter, MQ-25 jet, Avenger missile, PAC-3 Seeker and many more.



Boeing has a strong and long-standing relationship with Israel that goes back more than 75 years. The Israeli Air Force uses many Boeing defense products, such as the F-15I fighter jets, Apache helicopters and the KC-46 tanker. In 2021, Israel chose the KC-46 to replace its old Boeing 707 aircraft. Boeing also works closely with Israeli companies, with more than 45 local suppliers contributing to its products.



This long-standing partnership with Israel offers a competitive advantage to Boeing in securing additional defense contracts amid rising regional tensions following the Iran-Israel conflict.

Conflict-Led Demand to Benefit Other Defense Stocks

The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict is likely to boost demand for lethal weapons among Israel and other neighboring nations in the Middle East, ushering in fresh order flows for prominent defense contractors, particularly RTX Corporation RTX and Leidos Holdings Inc. LDOS, which enjoy significant exposure in Israel.



Notably, Leidos Holdings partners with leading defense companies and key government integrators in Israel, including Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries and Israel Airports Authority. The company is an authorized supplier for the Israel Ministry of Defense and Project Nimbus.



On the other hand, RTX’s Raytheon unit, in partnership with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, helps defend Israel’s populated areas and critical assets with the Iron Dome Weapon System. Notably, the majority of components for the Tamir missile, which is an integral part of the Iron Dome, are procured through the Raytheon supply chain in the United States.

Shares of BA have gained 12.6% in the past year compared with the industry's 14.9% growth.



The company's shares are trading at a discount. Boeing's forward 12-month Price/Sales is 1.68X compared with its industry's average of 2.16X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA's 2025 and 2026 loss per share has improved over the past 60 days. However, the same for the second and third quarter of 2025 has gone south.



BA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

