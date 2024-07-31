Boeing's (BA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of $2.90 per share in second-quarter 2024, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.79. The bottom line also deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 82 cents per share.



Including one-time items, the company reported a GAAP loss of $2.33 per share, wider than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 25 cents.



The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to lower commercial delivery volume and losses on fixed-price defense development programs.

The Boeing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Boeing Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Boeing Company Quote

Revenues

Boeing’s revenues amounted to $16.87 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.48 billion by 3.5%. The top line also declined 15% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $19.75 billion.



The year-over-year deterioration was due to lower commercial delivery volume.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2024 totaled $515.87 billion, down from $528.75 billion recorded at the end of the first quarter.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues in this segment declined 32% year over year to $6 billion due to lower commercial jet deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $715 million, indicating a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s reported operating loss of $383 million.



During the quarter under review, Boeing delivered 92 commercial planes, down 32.3% year over year.



The backlog for this segment remained healthy, with more than 5,400 airplanes valued at $437 billion.



Boeing Defense, Space & Security (“BDS”): The segment recorded revenues of $6.02 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2%. It generated an operating income of $913 million, implying a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s reported operating loss of $527 million.



BDS recorded a backlog of $59 billion, 31% of which comprised orders from international clients.



Global Services: Revenues in this segment improved 3% year over year to $4.89 billion, driven by higher commercial volume. This unit generated an operating income of $870 million, which improved from $856 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited second-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $10.89 billion, and short-term and other investments of $1.73 billion. At the end of 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.69 billion, and short-term and other investments worth $3.27 billion.



Long-term debt amounted to $53.16 billion, up from $47.10 billion recorded at the end of 2023.



The company’s operating cash outflow as of Jun 30, 2024, was $7.29 billion against operating cash inflow worth $2.56 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.



Free cash outflow totaled $8.26 billion at the end of second-quarter 2024 against free cash inflow of $1.79 billion at the end of second-quarter 2023.

Zacks Rank

Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.49 by 2%. However, the bottom line declined 1.9% from $4.67 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total sales were $1.37 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion by 0.2%. The top line also declined 3.6% from $1.42 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $7.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.45 by 10.2%. The bottom line also improved 5.6% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure of $6.73.



Net sales were $18.12 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.10 billion by 6%. The top line also increased 8.6% from $16.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s LDOS second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 by 16.4%. The bottom line also increased 46.1% from $1.80 registered in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues of $4.13 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.04 million by 2.2%. The top line also improved 7.7% year over year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.