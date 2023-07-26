Boeing's (BA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2023, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 99 cents. The bottom line, however, deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 37 cents per share.

The year-over-year downside can be attributed to lower defense margins.

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP loss of 25 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s reported earnings of 32 cents.

The Boeing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Boeing Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Boeing Company Quote

Revenues

Boeing’s revenues amounted to $19.75 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.46 billion by 7%. The top line also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $16.68 billion.

This improvement was driven by higher year-over-year revenues registered by the company’s Commercial Airplanes and Global Services business units.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of the second quarter was $439.56 billion, up from $411.45 billion recorded at the end of first-quarter 2023.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment increased 41% year over year to $8.84 billion, driven by higher 787 deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $383 million compared with an operating loss of $219 million in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing delivered 136 commercial planes during the quarter under review, up 12% year over year.

The backlog for this segment remained healthy, with more than 4,800 airplanes valued at $363 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): The segment recorded revenues of $6.17 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. This was primarily driven by lower defense deliveries. The unit incurred an operating loss of $527 million against an operating income of $71 million in the year-ago quarter.

BDS recorded a backlog of $58 billion, 31% of which comprised of orders from international clients.

Global Services: Revenues at this segment improved 10% to $4.75 billion. This unit generated an operating income of $856 million compared with $728 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by higher commercial volume and favorable mix.



Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segment reported negative quarterly revenues of $2 million.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited second-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $7.25 billion, and short-term and other investments of $6.51 billion. At the end of 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $14.61 billion, and short-term and other investments of $2.61 billion. Long-term debt amounted to $47.66 billion at the end of the second quarter, down from $51.81 billion recorded at the end of 2022.

The company’s operating cash flow as of Jun 30, 2023, was $2,557 million against cash outflow of $3.14 billion at the end of second-quarter 2022.

Free cash flow totaled $1,793 million at the end of second-quarter 2023 against free cash outflow of $3.75 billion at the end of second-quarter 2022.

Zacks Rank

Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Q2 Defense Earnings

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.73 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.43 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 6.5% from the year-ago quarter's figure.



Net sales amounted to $16.69 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.86 billion by 5.3%. The top line rose 8.1% from $15.45 billion registered in the year-ago quarter.



Hexcel Corporation HXL reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 4.2%. The bottom line improved 51.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 33 cents.



Net sales totaled $454 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $445 million by 2.2%. Also, the top line witnessed an improvement of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $393 million.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 10.3%. The bottom line also improved 11% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.16.

Sales of $18,315 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17,543 million by 4.4%. The figure also rose 12.3% from $16,314 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.