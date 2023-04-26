Boeing's (BA) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of $1.27 per share for first-quarter 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 98 cents. The bottom line, however, improved from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $2.75 per share.

The year-over-year upside can be attributed to improved commercial aerospace volume.

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP loss of 69 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $2.06.

Revenues

Boeing’s revenues amounted to $17.92 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.36 billion by 3.3%. The top line also improved 28% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $13.99 billion.

This improvement was driven by higher year-over-year revenues registered by the company’s Commercial Airplanes, Global Services and Defense, Space & Security business units.

The Boeing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of the first quarter was $411.45 billion, up from $404.38 billion recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment increased 60% year over year to $6.70 billion, driven by higher 737 and 787 deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $615 million compared with an operating loss of $897 million in the year-ago quarter.



Boeing delivered 130 commercial planes during the quarter under review, up 37% year over year.

The backlog for this segment remained healthy, with more than 4,500 airplanes valued at $334 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): The segment recorded revenues of $6.54 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19%. This was primarily driven by improved deliveries. The unit incurred an operating loss of $212 million compared with an operating loss of $929 million in the year-ago quarter.

The backlog at BDS was $58 billion, 30% of which comprised of orders from international clients.

Global Services: Revenues at this segment improved 9% to $4.72 billion on account of higher commercial services volume and favorable mix. This unit generated an operating income of $847 million compared with $632 million in the prior-year quarter.



Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segment reported negative quarterly revenues of $42 million.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited first-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $10.81 billion, and short-term and other investments of $3.96 billion. At the end of 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $14.61 billion, and short-term and other investments of $2.61 billion. Long-term debt amounted to $47.47 billion at the end of the first quarter, down from $51.81 billion recorded at the end of 2022.

The company’s operating cash outflow as of Mar 31, 2023, was $318 million compared with $3.22 billion at the end of 2022.

Free cash outflow totaled $786 million at the end of first-quarter 2023 compared with $3.57 billion at the end of first-quarter 2022.

Zacks Rank

Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Release

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.43 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07 by 5.9%. However, the bottom line was in line with the year-ago quarter's recorded figure.

Net sales amounted to $15.13 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.87 billion by 1.9%. The top line rose 1.1% from $14.96 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 28.2%. The bottom line improved massively from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 22 cents per share, indicating a solid 127.3% improvement.

In the first quarter, net sales totaled $458 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $428 million by 6.8%. Also, the top line witnessed growth of 17.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $391 million.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 9.9%. The bottom line also improved 6% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share.

Raytheon Technologies’ sales of $17,214 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16,857 million by 2.1%. The figure also rose 9.5% from $15,716 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.