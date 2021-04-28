Boeing's (BA) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

The Boeing Company BA incurred adjusted loss of $1.53 per share for first-quarter 2021, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.17. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.70.

Including one-time items, the company incurred GAAP loss of 92 cents per share compared with a loss of $1.11 incurred in the first quarter of 2020.

The year-over-year bottom line improvement can be attributed to KC-46A Tanker improvement, higher 737 deliveries and lower commercial airplanes period costs.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Boeing’s revenues amounted to $15.22 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.38 billion by 5.8%. The top line however declined 10% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $16.91 billion.

This decline was due to lower 787 deliveries and commercial services volume.

The Boeing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Boeing Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Boeing Company Quote

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of first-quarter 2021 inched up to $364 billion from $363.4 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2020.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment plunged 31% to $4.27 billion due to lower 787 deliveries. The segment incurred operating loss of $856 million compared with loss of $2.07 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing delivered 77 commercial planes during the quarter under review, up 54% year over year.

Backlog for this segment remained healthy with over 4,000 airplanes valued at $283 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): This segment recorded revenues worth $7.19 billion in the first quarter, reflecting 19% year-over-year improvement, primarily driven by higher KC-46A Tanker revenues due to orders for 27 aircraft.

Meanwhile, this unit generated operating income of $405 million against operating loss of $191 million in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog at BDS was $61 billion, 31% of which comprised orders from international clients.

Global Services: Revenues at this segment declined 19% to $3.75 billion on account of lower commercial services volume thanks to COVID-19 impacts. Moreover, this unit generated operating income of $441 million compared with $708 million in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segment reported quarterly revenues of $60 million compared with $65 million registered in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of first-quarter 2021, BCC's portfolio balance was $1.9 billion.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7.06 billion, and short-term and other investments of $14.86 billion. At the end of 2020, the company had $7.75 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and $17.84 billion of short-term and other investments. Long-term debt amounted to $57.55 billion at the end of the first quarter, down from $61.89 billion at 2020 end.

Boeing’s operating cash outflow at the end of first-quarter 2021 was $3.39 billion compared with $4.30 billion at the end of first-quarter 2020.

Free cash outflow totaled $3.68 billion at the end of first quarter 2021 compared with $4.73 billion at the end of first-quarter 2020.

Zacks Rank

Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin LMT reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $6.56 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 by 3.8%. The bottom line also improved 7.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $6.08.

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported first-quarter 2021 loss of 10 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 90 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents by 2.3%.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hexcel Corporation (HXL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.