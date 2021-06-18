Companies
Boeing's 737 MAX 10 takes off on first flight

Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER

RENTON, Washington June 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's BA.N 737 MAX 10, the largest member of its best-selling single-aisle airplane family, took off on its maiden flight on Friday from a Seattle-area airport, according to a Reuters witness.

The plane departed at 10:07 a.m. PDT from the Renton Municipal airport near Seattle, presaging months of testing and safety certification work before it is expected to enter service in 2023.

