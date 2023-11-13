Boeing: Royal Air Maroc Confirms Order For Two 787 Dreamliners

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Royal Air Maroc announced the North African carrier placed a repeat order for the 787 Dreamliner, confirming two 787-9s in its order book. Royal Air Maroc currently operates nine Dreamliners.

Royal Air Maroc, the national carrier of Morocco, is a member of the oneworld Alliance and flies to 82 destinations in 41 territories.

"The two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will enable Royal Air Maroc to expand in the short-term its long-haul network in response to the highly favorable market conditions in 2023," said Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman and CEO, Royal Air Maroc.

