Boeing: Flydubai To Purchase 30 787-9 Dreamliners - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and flydubai announced an agreement to purchase 30 787-9 Dreamliners. flydubai plans to use the 787 to open new routes and grow capacity on existing routes. The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "The Boeing 787 Dreamliner offers a perfect combination of operational excellence, fuel efficiency as well as passenger appeal."

Operating out of Dubai International, flydubai now fly to 120 destinations in 52 countries. flydubai operates an all-737 fleet of 79 airplanes. It has an order backlog of 137 737s.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.