Boeing: Emirates Places Order For 90 777X Airplanes - Quick Facts

November 13, 2023 — 05:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Emirates announced that Emirates has placed an order for 90 777X airplanes, including 55 777-9 and 35 777-8 jets. The new order increases Emirates' 777X family backlog to 205 planes.

Also, Emirates updated its 787 Dreamliner order book. Emirates is buying five more 787 jets - growing its 787 backlog to 35 - while converting 30 787-9s to 20 787-8 and 10 787-10 airplanes.

Boeing noted that 777-9 will be the largest and most fuel-efficient twin-engine jet in the world, with the lowest operating cost per seat of any commercial airplane. The 777-8 offers airlines more revenue potential through more payload and improved fuel efficiency.

