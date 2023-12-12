News & Insights

Boeing: Avolon Plans Incremental Order To Increase 737 MAX Backlog - Quick Facts

December 12, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) announced that Avolon plans to purchase 40 more 737-8 airplanes to expand the lessor's 737 MAX portfolio to more than 110 jets. Avolon is a global aviation finance company. The new order is subject to shareholder approval by Bohai Leasing Co, Ltd, Avolon's shareholder.

Avolon CEO Andy Cronin said: "We have now committed to 80 new, fuel-efficient 737 MAX airplanes this year. Avolon has been a long-standing supporter of the 737 MAX platform, delivering the 1000th 737 MAX produced earlier this year and the first ever 737 MAX in 2017."

Boeing said its 737-8, seating 162 to 210 passengers and with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles, is capable of operating profitably on short- and medium-haul routes. also, the 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions by up to 20%.

