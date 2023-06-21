Boeing: Air Lease Corp. To Purchase Two 787 Dreamliners - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Air Lease Corp. (AL) announced that the lessor will purchase two 787-9s. Air Lease Corporation is a global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California. Air Lease has been a long-standing 787 customer.

Boeing noted that the 787 family is selling at the highest rate in its history, receiving more than 250 orders and commitments in the past six months. The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers up to 7,565 nautical miles in a typical two-class configuration.

