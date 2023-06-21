News & Insights

Markets
AL

Boeing: Air Lease Corp. To Purchase Two 787 Dreamliners - Quick Facts

June 21, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Air Lease Corp. (AL) announced that the lessor will purchase two 787-9s. Air Lease Corporation is a global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California. Air Lease has been a long-standing 787 customer.

Boeing noted that the 787 family is selling at the highest rate in its history, receiving more than 250 orders and commitments in the past six months. The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers up to 7,565 nautical miles in a typical two-class configuration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AL
BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.