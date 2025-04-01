Boeing Wins Order to Supply 50 737-8 Airplanes to BOC Aviation

The Boeing Company BA recently secured an order from BOC Aviation to supply 50 of its 737-8 commercial aircraft, which enhanced the lessor's 737 MAX portfolio of 737-8 and 737-9 jets to 215. Following this deal, BOC Aviation has committed to buy more than 140 737-8 airplanes.



BOC Aviation's recent purchase order for 737-8 jets reflects how confident lessors are in this aircraft's ability to meet the ongoing rise in demand for air travel while increasing fuel efficiency.



The successful delivery of these jets, included in the latest contract win, should significantly boost Boeing’s commercial airplane business segment.

A Note on Boeing’s 737 MAX Jets



The 737-8 is the third largest model in the 737 MAX family, capable of carrying up to 210 passengers and flying up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). It reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared with the airplanes it replaces. The 737 MAX family brings higher efficiency, environmental performance and comfort for passengers to the single-aisle market.



Such remarkable features must have bolstered the demand for this jet family, translating into solid order growth for this aircraft. This is further evident from the latest contract win.

What Lies Ahead for BA Stock?



Rising air passenger traffic, backed by enhanced air travel among normal passengers and executives, along with the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft, is driving growth in the commercial aviation market.



This is likely to have prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to forecast a compound annual growth rate of more than 6.5% for the commercial aviation market during the 2025-2030 period. Such solid market growth prospects offer strong expansion opportunities for Boeing, one of the largest commercial jet makers in the world.



Boeing already enjoys a strong business footprint globally and has been the manufacturer of premier commercial jetliners for decades. The company’s commercial portfolio includes 737, 767, 777 and 787 families of aircraft, as well as the Boeing Business Jet line. More than 10,000 Boeing-built commercial jetliners are currently in service globally, accounting for nearly half of the global fleet.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Companies



Apart from Boeing, other prominent aerospace players that have a strong presence in the commercial aircraft market and are also expected to gain from the expanding commercial aviation market are mentioned below:



Airbus Group EADSY: The company has more than 12,000 commercial aircraft in service around the globe. Its product line of passenger aircraft includes A220 Family, A320 Family, A330 Family, A350 Family and A380.



Airbus has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 7.8% from the prior-year reported figure.



Embraer S.A. ERJ: The company is the third-largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft in the world. Its product portfolio of commercial jets includes E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2, which are the world’s most sustainable single-aisle aircraft, shaping commercial aviation.



Embraer delivered an average earnings surprise of 138.39% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 15.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



Textron Inc. TXT: The company offers a wide range of commercial aircraft solutions, particularly business jets. Its product portfolio includes a handful of business aircraft like the Cessna Citation M2 Gen3, Citation CJ3 Gen3, Citation CJ4 Gen3, Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude.



Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2025 sales suggests an improvement of 6.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

BA Stock Price Movement



In the past six months, shares of Boeing have risen 11.6% against the industry’s decline of 4.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BA’s Zacks Rank



Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

