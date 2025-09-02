Boeing Wins Macquarie AirFinance Order For 30 737-8 Jets; Expands MAX Portfolio To 70

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA), an aerospace company, on Tuesday announced that Macquarie AirFinance has placed an order for 30 737-8 jets, expanding its commitment to the 737 MAX program.

The purchase, booked in July as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, will lift Macquarie AirFinance's 737 MAX portfolio to 70 aircraft.

Boeing noted that the 737-8 can seat up to 210 passengers, depending on configuration, and has a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles or 6,480 km. The 737 MAX family is designed to support airline fleet modernization, offering up to 20% lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared with the aircraft it replaces.

The lessor said the 737 MAX remains a cornerstone of its portfolio, citing its large global customer base and low operating costs, with the model representing about 30% of all financed airplanes.

Boeing added that lessor orders now make up nearly one-quarter of the total 737 MAX order book. The company's 2025 Commercial Market Outlook projects demand for 33,000 new single-aisle airplanes over the next two decades, driven by replacement needs and anticipated air traffic growth.

