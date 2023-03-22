Boeing wins Japan Airlines order for 21 MAX jets -sources

Corrects spelling in media identifier, text unchanged

WASHINGTON/TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has secured a deal worth at least $2.5 billion at list prices to sell 21 of its 737 MAX jets to Japan Airlines Co (JAL) 9201.T, industry sources said.

The deal will be announced on Thursday, they added, after talks to renew the narrow-body fleet emerged earlier this month.

Boeing declined comment. A spokesperson for JAL reiterated it was "considering this matter," but declined further comment.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna, David Shepardson, Tim Hepher, Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

