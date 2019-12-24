Boeing Wins Deal to Offer Engineering Service to Bomber Jets

The Boeing Company BA recently secured a $400-million modification contract for providing recurring and non-recurring engineering services to B-1 and B-52 aircraft. The contract was awarded by Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, OK.

Work related to the deal will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, OK, Edwards Air Force Base, CA, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA and Oklahoma City, OK. The entire task is expected to get completed by Dec 31, 2020.

With the recent modification, the total cumulative value of the contract reached $800 million.

Advantages of Boeing’s B-1 & B-52 Bomber

Boeing's B-1 is a long-range, multi-mission, supersonic conventional bomber, which is equipped to carry eight air-launched cruise missiles or 24 SRAMs alongside carrying up to 24 nuclear bombs or 84 500-pound conventional bombs.

The Boeing B-52 primarily provides the U.S. military with immediate nuclear and conventional global strike capabilities. Due to its high mission-capable rate, large payload, long range, persistence and ability to employ both nuclear and conventional precision standoff weapons, the B-52 continues to be a critical contributor to the U.S. National Security Strategy.

What Favors Boeing?

With manufacturing of combat-proven aircraft being Boeing’s forte, the company secures large number of contracts from the Pentagon for long. The recent contract win is one such example. Also, in recent times, Boeing’s various aerospace programs along with its vast portfolio of associated services are witnessing rapid rise in demand due to geopolitical uncertainties worldwide. Such growing demand bodes well for the company’s growth going ahead.

Furthermore, the U.S. Senate has approved the fiscal 2020 defense budget, provisioning major war fighting investments worth $57.7 billion for aircraft. Such proposed inclusions indicate solid growth prospects for Boeing's Defense, Space & Security segment, which, in turn, are likely to boost profit margin.

This, inevitably, will increase demand for the company’s various technical services, pivotal for upgrading military aircraft.

Price Performance

Shares of Boeing have gained about 17.4% in a year compared with the industry’s rally of 36.1%.

