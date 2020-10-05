Boeing Wins Deal for Trident II Missile Navigation Subsystem

The Boeing Company BA recently won a contract to offer maintenance, rebuilding and technical services tosupport the Navigation subsystem for the Trident II (D5) missile. The deal has been awarded by the Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C.

Valued at $59.1 million, the contract is scheduled to be completed by Sep 30, 2022. Majority of work related to the deal will be executed in Huntington Beach, CA.

Trident II Specifics

Lockheed Martin’s LMT Trident II (D5) is the latest generation of submarine-launched fleet ballistic missiles (SLBMs), equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRV) and thermonuclear warheads. Since its design completion in 1989, Trident II (D5) has made 167 successful test launches — a record unmatched by any other large ballistic missile or space launch vehicle.

Missile Defense & Boeing

Increasing geopolitical tensions along with a rapid rise in terrorism across the globe are prompting nations to strengthen their defense systems manifold. With rapid technological upgrades, missile defense is nowadays playing a pivotal role in a nation’s defense strategy.

Particularly, rogue nations like North Korea and Iran seek dangerous capabilities, including long-range ballistic missiles that can threaten the U.S. homeland, support regional aggression, and deter potential U.S. responses.

Thus, to protect its homeland, the U.S. government has adopted layered missile defenses. To this end, it is imperative to mention that SLBM is an integral part of the United States’ strategic nuclear deterrent Triad, while Trident II (D5) is one of the major SLBM programs in the nation

Apart from being a leader in the commercial aerospace market, Boeing has contributed significantly to United States’ missile defense strategy. Considering the solid demand that Trident enjoys in the nation’s missile defense space, the latest contract win by Boeing to support this program reflects the jet giant’s significance in offering solid missile support to the United States.

Looking Ahead

The global rocket and missile market, which also includes fleet ballistic missiles, is projected to witness CAGR of 4.74% during the 2017-2022 period to reach a value of $70 billion by 2022 (per a report by Markets and Markets research firm).

With the United States being one of the key players in the global missile market, such projections indicate a golden era for the nation’s premier missile defense providers like Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon Technologies RTX and Northrop Grumman NOC.

As far as these stocks’ prospects within the nation are concerned, it is imperative to mention that the U.S. government’s fiscal 2021 defense budget includes a significant spending plan of $13.6 billion on missile defense, 126.6% higher than the previous budget plan. Such an increased spending provision should usher in more contracts for the nation’s varied range of missile programs like the latest one.

Price Performance

In a year’s time, shares of Boeing have plunged 55.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 34.7%.

Zacks Rank

Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

