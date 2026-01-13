Markets
Boeing Wins 50-jet 737 MAX Order From Aviation Capital Group

January 13, 2026 — 03:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday announced that Aviation Capital Group has placed a new order for 50 numbers of 737 MAX aircraft. The order comprises 25 numbers of 737-8 and 25 numbers of 737-10 jets.

The company said the order supports its growth strategy and provides customers with 737 MAX deliveries from 2026 to 2033, featuring fuel-efficient 737-8 and 737-10 variant jets.

The order is doubling ACG's order book for the 737-10 and marking the single largest order for the aircraft type by a lessor.

The purchase lifts ACG's total Boeing 737 MAX order book to 121 aircraft, including 50 firm orders for the 737-10.

On Monday, Boeing had closed at $239.81, 5.28 cents higher on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight trading, the stock traded 0.01 cents lesser before ending the trade at $239.80.

