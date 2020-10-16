Boeing Wins $62M Navy Deal to Support P-8A Poseidon Program

The Boeing Company BA recently secured a modification contract to offer engine depot-level maintenance and repair support for P-8A Poseidon jets. The deal will cater to the U.S. Navy, the government of Australia and the Foreign Military Sales customers.

Valued at $61.6 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Majority of the work pertaining to this deal will be carried out in Atlanta, GA.

Importance of P-8A Poseidon

The P-8A Poseidon is militarized with maritime weapons, which patrol the globe, performing anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue missions. Seven nations across the globe now selected the P-8A as their future maritime patrol aircraft including South Korea and New Zealand. Earlier this February, Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) also received its first P-8A aircraft, which will be instrumental in monitoring Russian submarine activities.

What’s Favoring Boeing?

Of the varied defense equipment that Boeing manufactures, the company’s forte lies in the development of combat-proven aircraft, such as the P-8A Poseidon. Additionally, Boeing started developing military aerial refueling and strategic transport aircraft for its fixed-wing military aircraft programs. Such notable developments are anticipated to fuel this aerospace giant’s growth, considering the increasing defense spending provisions made by the current U.S. administration.

Further, the U.S. fiscal 2021 defense budget allocation includes massive war-fighting investments worth $56.9 billion for military aircraft. Such defense spending isexpected to boost order growth for major combat jets like P-8A Poseidon as is evident from the latest contract win, which in turn, is likely to boost the company’s profit margins in the days to come.

Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the global maritime patrol aircraft market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of more than 3% during the 2020-2025 period. The heightening threat of global terrorism and geo-political issues alongside the need for replacing ageing maritime patrol aircraft with a new and advanced fleet will likely spur demand for maritime patrol aircraft during the forecast period. Notably, other major industry players, which can significantly gain from surging maritime aircraft demand include Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, Textron Inc. TXT and Airbus Group EADSY.

Zacks Rank and Price Movement

In a year’s time, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have slumped 55.5% compared with the industry’s 33.2% decline. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Textron Inc. (TXT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Airbus Group (EADSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.