Companies
BA

Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to resolve U.S. criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

Boeing Co will pay over $2.5 billion to resolve the Justice Department's investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the Justice Department said.

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N will pay over $2.5 billion to resolve the Justice Department's investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department said the settlement includes a criminal monetary penalty of $243.6 million, compensation payments to Boeing’s 737 MAX airline customers of $1.77 billion, and the establishment of a $500 million crash-victim beneficiaries fund to compensate the heirs, relatives, and legal beneficiaries of the passengers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular