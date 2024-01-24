News & Insights

Boeing will not put planes in air unless 100% confident -- CEO

Credit: REUTERS/NTSB

January 24, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Written by David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday the planemaker will only support the operation of its airplanes if is "100%" confident in their safety.

"We don't put planes in the air that we don't have 100% confidence in," Calhoun told reporters on Capitol Hill before one of a series of meetings with senators after the Jan. 6 737 MAX 9 grounding.

He referred a question about a Seattle Times report that Boeing had removed a component that blew out on an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 to the National Transportation Safety Board.

