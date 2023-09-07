Boeing will meet 737 delivery goal despite new production problem -CFO

Adds details on delivery goal in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N is set to meet targets to deliver at least 400 narrowbody 737s this year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, despite a recently discovered production flaw that has slowed deliveries of its bestselling 737 MAX.

However, deliveries will be on the "low end" of that target, Boeing CFO Brian West said at an investors conference.

The recent problem, discovered late last month, involves fastener holes on the 737 aft pressure bulkhead that were improperly drilled and therefore misaligned or elongated.

Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N, which makes the 737 fuselage, said at the time that because it uses multiple suppliers for the aft pressure bulkhead, only some 737s are affected by the problem.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna and Abhijith Ganapavaram; Editing by Mark Porter)

